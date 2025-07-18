Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 1359.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 229.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 July 2025.
AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 1359.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 229.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.34% to Rs.277.30. Volumes stood at 40.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6946 shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.1,607.35. Volumes stood at 2998 shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18344 shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.396.50. Volumes stood at 27024 shares in the last session.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31844 shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.422.90. Volumes stood at 50266 shares in the last session.
Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 31522 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3847 shares. The stock slipped 7.61% to Rs.1,335.90. Volumes stood at 2997 shares in the last session.
