Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Tata Technologies announced that the Company along with Tata Motors and certain other companies has incorporated 'Tata Motors Foundation', (TMF) a not-for-profit, public limited company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 on 17 July 2025. The Company is one of the subscribers to the Memorandum of Association of TMF.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

