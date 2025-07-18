Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Info Edge (India) approves transfer of stake in Shopkirana to HEPL

Board of Info Edge (India) approves transfer of stake in Shopkirana to HEPL

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 18 July 2025

The Board of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on 18 July 2025 has agreed to enter into an agreement to transfer entire shareholding of the Company held through Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL), a wholly owned subsidiary, in its Associate Company, namely Shopkirana (i.e. 60,673 shares aggregating to 26.14 % on fully converted and diluted basis) to HEPL, a subsidiary of Trustroot Internet (TIPL) -Udaan, a company registered under the laws of Singapore.

In consideration HEPL shall issue and allot to SIHL 1,68,70,568 shares of HEPL aggregating to about 0.91% on fully converted and diluted basis, together with all benefits and economic rights of such HEPL shares as issued to SIHL being linked to 73,561 reference shares representing the notional reference shareholding of SIHL at TIPL level (valued at USD 314.3863 per TIPL share aggregating to about USD 23.13 Million), as mentioned in the definitive agreements.

Such transfer is subject to completion of various conditions precedent as mentioned in the agreements.

Pursuant to the execution of the definitive agreements for the above transaction and from the date of closing of the transaction, Shopkirana will cease to be an Associate Company of SIHL, and SIHL will hold about 0.91% stake in HEPL on fully converted and diluted basis (with notional reference shareholding of SIHL at TIPL level to about 1.48%).

The aforesaid transfer of shares held in Shopkirana to HEPL will be undertaken in accordance with the terms of definitive agreements (including completion of various conditions precedent).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Lupin's arm receives GMP certification from Australia's TGA

Tata Comm climbs post Q1 results; board clears NCD issue, internal restructuring

Shoppers Stop net loss narrows to Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY26

Sunteck Realty gains after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story