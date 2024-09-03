Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 19.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 19.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.49% to Rs.2,667.05. Volumes stood at 40414 shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd recorded volume of 47.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.94% to Rs.1,436.95. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd saw volume of 17.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.4,840.55. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 42.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.173.75. Volumes stood at 3.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 28.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.2,136.25. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raymond up 9% on confirming demerger and listing of lifestyle, realty biz

LIVE news: PM Modi arrives in Brunei on first leg of his two-nation visit

SAT adjourns hearing on Zee's plea against Sebi on fund diversion matter

IIT JAM 2025: Registration starts at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty climb marginally; Broader markets up, metal, O&G drag

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story