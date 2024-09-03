Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal shares fall

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 108.21 points or 0.34% at 31966.04 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.41%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.81%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.8%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.71%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.36%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.29%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.22%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.22%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 376.19 or 0.67% at 56137.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 83.14 points or 0.5% at 16798.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.8 points or 0.01% at 25280.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 6.87 points or 0.01% at 82552.97.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

