Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Indegene Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2025.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.45% to Rs.4,159.70. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd registered volume of 86.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.37% to Rs.419.00. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Indegene Ltd recorded volume of 26.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.554.00. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 14.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.01% to Rs.841.20. Volumes stood at 88912 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34438 shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.4,301.50. Volumes stood at 26262 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

