Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Indegene Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2025.
CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.45% to Rs.4,159.70. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd registered volume of 86.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.37% to Rs.419.00. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Indegene Ltd recorded volume of 26.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.554.00. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 14.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.01% to Rs.841.20. Volumes stood at 88912 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34438 shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.4,301.50. Volumes stood at 26262 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app