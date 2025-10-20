Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan edges higher on stock split, bonus share issue proposals

Bharat Rasayan edges higher on stock split, bonus share issue proposals

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Bharat Rasayan gained 1.97% to Rs 10,027 after announcing that its board will meet on Friday, 24 October 2025, to consider a stock split and a bonus share issue proposal.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company stated that its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 24 October 2025, to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares and proposal for issuance of bonus issue of equity shares of the company.

Bharat Rasayan is among the leading manufacturers of technical grade pesticides in India and also has two Star Export house recognition from the government. The company caters over 24 countries including Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, Israel and USA among others.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

