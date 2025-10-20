Nifty trades above 25,850; European mrkt advance

The key equity barometers traded with strong gains in the afternoon trade, supported supported by strong quarterly results and buying in foreign fund inflow. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark.

Barring consumer durables shares all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with oil & gas, media and PSU Bank shares leading the rally.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 522.98 points or 0.62% to 84,475.11 The Nifty 50 index rose 181.40 points or 0.71% to 25,887.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.43%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,630 shares rose and 2,397 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was rose 6.09% to 11.53. On Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, the BSE and the NSE will be closed for normal business hours for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, while on Wednesday, the market will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada. However, a special one-hour Muhrat trading session will be held on Tuesday, 21 October, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Gainers & Losers: Reliance Industries (up 3.97%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.02%), Shriram Finance (up 2.95%), Cipla (up 2.47%) and Axis Bank (up 2.42%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

ICICI Bank (down 2.55%), Eternal (down 1.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.83%), HDFC Life (down 0.67%) and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Reliance Industries rallied 3.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. ICICI Bank added 2.55% after the bank's standalone net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 12,358.89 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 11,745.88 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 3.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 49,333.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

Stocks in Spotlight: HDFC Bank advanced 0.25%. The bank reported 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Federal Bank jumped 7.52% after the bank's net profit rose 10.85% QoQ to Rs 955.26 crore, driven by robust operating income and efficient cost management. Operating profit stood at Rs 1,644.17 crore, up 5.65% QoQ. Net Interest Margin improved 12 bps QoQ to 3.06%. Tejas Networks tumbled 8.05% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp decline from the net profit of Rs 275.18 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Ultratech Cemet shed 0.45%. The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore. DCB Bank surged 13.55% after net profit rose 18.29% to Rs 183.91 crore on 13.30% increase in total income to Rs 2,008.84 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Ceat rose 9.69% after the company's standalone net profit surged 48.14% to Rs 202.23 crore on a 12.22% increase in revenue to Rs 3,701.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Yes Bank surged 3.01% after the bank reported 18.3% rise in net profit to Rs 654 crore on 9.4% increase in total net income to Rs 3,945 crore in Q2 September 2025 as compared with Q2 September 2024.

Global Markets: European market advanced as investor awaited for earnings from the companies including SAP, Barclays, Heineken and Svenska Handelsbanken. Asian markets traded higher on Monday as investors awaited a series of key economic releases from China. Chinas economy expanded slightly above expectations in the third quarter of 2025, though growth continued to moderate amid ongoing disinflationary pressures and persistent U.S. trade tensions. Official data released Monday showed that gross domestic product grew 4.8% year-on-year in the three months to September 30 just above market estimates of 4.7%, but slower than the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter. Separately, Chinas central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive month, in line with expectations. The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.0%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.5%, despite signs of cooling economic momentum.