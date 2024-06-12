Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 June 2024.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 49.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.74% to Rs.1,304.00. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd saw volume of 79.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.83% to Rs.177.47. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 31.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.06% to Rs.960.05. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 210.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.80.39. Volumes stood at 61.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 578.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.39.75. Volumes stood at 155.79 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

