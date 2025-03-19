Bajaj Auto gains on re-appointing Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as MD & CEO

Bajaj Auto rose 1.06% to Rs 7,707 after the compnay's board approved the re-appointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years, effective from 1 April 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj graduated first in class, with distinction, in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) in 1988, and then completed his master's in Manufacturing Systems Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Warwick in 1991.

He joined Bajaj Auto in the year 1990 and has since then worked in the areas of manufacturing & supply chain (1990 - 1995), R&D and engineering (1995 - 2000) and marketing & sales (2000 - 2005) and has been its managing director since April 2005.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News