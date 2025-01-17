Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 178.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 January 2025.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 178.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.10% to Rs.368.85. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 73.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.94% to Rs.289.15. Volumes stood at 6.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 115.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.72% to Rs.209.57. Volumes stood at 8.43 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd registered volume of 195.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.19% to Rs.497.50. Volumes stood at 27.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 44.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.36% to Rs.965.40. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News