Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 59.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 59.94% to Rs 160.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.66% to Rs 257.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 181.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.257.01181.4382.0975.33217.16137.58215.27135.61160.84100.56

