Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1026.68 points or 2.4% at 41783.29 at 13:37 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Infosys Ltd (down 5.58%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 4.26%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.66%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 3.37%),Black Box Ltd (down 3.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.53%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.37%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.14%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.05%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.98%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 5.26%), BLS E-Services Ltd (up 3.17%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.66%) turned up.

At 13:37 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 151.2 or 0.29% at 52157.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.8 points or 0.14% at 15102.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 126.7 points or 0.54% at 23185.1.

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Geospatial sector seeks funding for satellite tech

DoT launches fraud reporting Sanchar Saathi mobile app: What is it

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Hurraira departs as WI get early breakthrough

US opens 5th Indian consulate in Bengaluru: Know why it is important

LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 14 years in jail in al-Qadir Trust case

The BSE Sensex index was down 537.09 points or 0.7% at 76505.73.

On BSE,1776 shares were trading in green, 2046 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 59.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit rises 628.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 27.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 148.94% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story