Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1026.68 points or 2.4% at 41783.29 at 13:37 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Infosys Ltd (down 5.58%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 4.26%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.66%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 3.37%),Black Box Ltd (down 3.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.53%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.37%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.14%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.05%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.98%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 5.26%), BLS E-Services Ltd (up 3.17%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.66%) turned up.

At 13:37 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 151.2 or 0.29% at 52157.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.8 points or 0.14% at 15102.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 126.7 points or 0.54% at 23185.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 537.09 points or 0.7% at 76505.73.

On BSE,1776 shares were trading in green, 2046 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

