Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 6.74 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32937 shares

Nava Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 April 2026.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 6.74 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32937 shares. The stock gained 8.84% to Rs.275.10. Volumes stood at 65790 shares in the last session.

Nava Ltd recorded volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30910 shares. The stock gained 10.51% to Rs.692.50. Volumes stood at 20800 shares in the last session.