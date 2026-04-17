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Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 6.74 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32937 shares

Nava Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 April 2026.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 6.74 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32937 shares. The stock gained 8.84% to Rs.275.10. Volumes stood at 65790 shares in the last session.

Nava Ltd recorded volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30910 shares. The stock gained 10.51% to Rs.692.50. Volumes stood at 20800 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 6.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94613 shares. The stock increased 6.46% to Rs.357.40. Volumes stood at 46446 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 3197 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock gained 2.23% to Rs.32,500.00. Volumes stood at 836 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd registered volume of 16.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.02% to Rs.155.25. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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