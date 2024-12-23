Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound speculators net long position fall marginally

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators marginally reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 21647 contracts in the data reported through December 17, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 5478 net contracts.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

