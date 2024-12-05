Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex down 100 pts at 81,850; Nifty at 24,420; All sectors except IT drag

Market Live: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, tracking strength in the US markets, as investors awaited RI MPC's policy announcements on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 1,797.60 crore on December 4, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold Rs 900.62 crore worth of shares on Wednesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty pare opening gains, slip into red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after opening with slight gains, slipped in negative territory on Thursday.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was lower by 83.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 80,873.22, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,432, down 35.20 points, or 0.14 per cent.
 

9:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bondada Engineering up 3% on winning Rs 1,089-cr order from Bihar Renewable

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bondada Engineering shares rose 3.3 per cent in Thursday's trade and logged an intraday high at Rs 608.8 per share. The stock was in demand after the company secured a work order from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency.

Around 9:34 AM, Bondada Engineering share price was up 1.15 per cent at Rs 595.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 81,176.79. READ MORE
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp climbs over 1% as co launches new sub-Rs 1 lakh Vida V2 electric 2Ws

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 2-wheeler company is offering Vida V2 intensifying competition in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment of electric two-wheelers. The company launched 3 variants of the V2 series of electric scooters - VIDA V2 – PRO, PLUS, and LITE, with a starting price of Rs 96,000.
 

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indraprastha Gas climbs over 4% as board set to consider bonus issue on Dec 10

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IGL's board will consider the bonus issue in a meeting on December 10, 2024.
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indus Towers jumps nearly 5% as Vodafone Plc plans to sell 3% stake in co

Stock Market LIVE Updates: British telecom company Vodafone is planning to sell a 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of about Rs 856 crore and use the residual amount to pay outstanding dues of its Indian venture Vodafone Idea.

The transaction is valued at around Rs 2,841 crore according to Wednesday’s closing price of Indus Towers stock at Rs 358.75 apiece on the BSE.
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at Nifty gainers and laggards

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, Infosys among top gainers on Nifty50.

Nifty

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 traded in green.

Broader markets

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gainers and loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Infosys, UltraTech Cement among top Sensex gainers during open 

Sensex

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises over 40 pts above 24,500

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty edged over 40 points higher and was trading abover 24,500-level.

Nifty

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 100 pts above 81,100-mark

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher and was above 81,100.

Sensex

9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Nifty prospects would fall if slippages are not contained above 24,320'

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Nifty outlook: "After breaching 24,520, yesterday’s upside momentum fizzled off allowing bears to regroup, as anticipated. But the turn lower found bargain buying from 24,380, the closest support pencilled in yesterday. This puts the trend evenly poised. While we have not abandoned the 24,700 view, its prospects would fall, if slippages are not contained above 24,320."

Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gainers and losers in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, M&M, Sun Pharma were among the top gainers on Sensex


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices are performing in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Only auto, FMCG, Pharma and metal indices traded in red in the pre opening session.

Sectoral indices



9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market indices in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were trading in green in pre opening session.

Broader markets

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,550 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty gained over 100 points and was above 24,550 level in pre opening session.


Stock Market LIVE Today, Thursday, December 5, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened with slight gains on Thursday, tracking strength in the US markets.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was ahead by 129.52 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 81,085.85, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,497, up 29.70 points, or 0.12 per cent. 
Around opening bell, 18 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex index were trading higher. Gains were led by Infosys (up 1.08 per cent), followed by UltraTech Cement, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries, while losses were capped by NTPC (down 0.72 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Power Grid Corporation.
  On the Nifty 50, 30 stocks were trading higher, with gains led by Apollo Hospital Enterprises (up 1.22 per cent), followed by Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel. Losses, meanwhile, were capped by NTPC (down 0.75 per cent), followed by SBI Life, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Auto. 
  Across sectors, the IT index was the top gainer, climbing 0.74 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables and FMCG indices. The financial sector indices were also trading with marginal gainsalong with OMCs, Auto, and Healthcare. In contrast, the Media index had shed 0.34 per cent, followed by the Pharma and Metal indices. 
  In the broader markets, meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100 was trading higher by 0.44 per cent, followed by the Nifty Midcap 100 which was trading with gains of 0.36 per cent.
  India's risk gauge, the India VIX index was ahead by 1.07 per cent.
  With foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continuing to buy Indian equities for the second day in a row, albeit at a slower pace, amid strength in the US markets, investors here were likely to tread cautiously while they await key announcements and commentary from Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) ongoing meeting that concludes on Friday.
  FIIs net bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,797.60 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs net sold shares worth Rs 900.62 crore.
  
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Wednesday's choppy session in positive territory, extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. Sensex settled 110.58 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 80,956.33, trading in the range of 81,245.39-80,630.53.
  The Nifty50 ended at 24,467.45, up 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent. Nifty 50 scaled a day's high of 24,573.20 during intra-day trade, while the day's low was seen at 24,366.30. 
  Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 index ending higher by 1.05 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index, too, ended in the green, up 0.89 per cent. 
  The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in the markets, ended higher by 0.86 per cent at 14.50 points.
  Banking shares were the best performers on Wednesday, as Nifty PSU Bank index ended as the top gainer among the sectoral indices, ending higher by 2.25 per cent. Bank Nifty and the Nifty Private Bank index ended higher by 1.08 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
  Among others, Nifty Financials, IT, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended higher by up to 2.14 per cent, while Nifty Auto, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, and OMCs indices settled in the red with losses of up to 0.71 per cent. 
  In another development, passive funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 Index have seen their assets under management (AUM) more than double in the past year. Currently, the AUM of funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 stands at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. The top 10 schemes had a cumulative AUM of Rs 27,800 crore at the end of October 2024, up from Rs 13,400 crore a year ago. READ MORE
  However, Kotak Asset Management Company's Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Equity, Harsha Upadhyaya, says investors need to moderate their return expectations from the equity market and should be careful before taking positions. READ MORE
  In another news, online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago. READ MORE
  That apart, Wall Street's major stock indices rallied to record closing highs, led higher by tech stocks and comments by Federal Reserve officials. The S&P 500 added 0.6 per cent to 6,086 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 per cent to 19,735 -- both record highs -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 45,014.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.47 per cent.
  US Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the recent strength of the economy will allow the US central bank to "be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral" with interest rate policy.
  MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15 per cent. Most Asian markets aside from South Korea rose.
  In Europe, stocks gained about 0.4 per cent and the euro traded near a two-year low ahead of the no-confidence vote in France.
  French lawmakers later in the day voted to oust the fragile coalition of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, deepening the political crisis in the euro zone's second-largest economy. The country is struggling to tame a massive budget deficit.
  The single currency, last at $1.0511, was little changed on the day but down about 5 per cent over the last three months. Investors have been bracing for tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.
  Away from political turmoil, investors are hoping for more clues on the policy path the Fed will likely take next year, with a November employment report due on Friday.
  US job openings increased solidly in October while layoffs dropped by the most in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Tuesday. Another survey showed employers hesitant to hire more workers.
  US economic activity also expanded slightly in most regions since early October, with employment growth "subdued" and inflation rising at a modest pace and businesses expressing optimism about the future, the Fed said on Wednesday in its "Beige Book" economic summary.
  The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.3 basis points to 4.188 per cent, from 4.221 per cent late on Tuesday.
  St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said the pace of future rate cuts has grown less clear.
  The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said it sees persistent US inflationary pressures from rising geopolitical fragmentation, big spending on AI and low-carbon transition. In debt markets, BII raised its weighting on short-term US Treasuries to "neutral" from "underweight", saying market pricing now roughly matches its expectations for interest rate cuts from the Fed next year.
  "We think it will cut further in 2025, and growth will cool a little, but with inflation still above target the Fed won't have room to cut much past 4 per cent, leaving rates well above pre-pandemic levels," BII said in its 2025 outlook.
  Markets see about a 75 per cent chance of a 25 basis point cut this month, with 80 bps of cuts expected by the end of next year.
  In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was little changed at 106.3.
  Oil futures slipped as traders awaited an imminent OPEC+ decision on supply. A larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles last week lent some support to prices.
  US crude fell 1.62 per cent to $68.81 a barrel and Brent declined to $72.53 per barrel, down 1.48 per cent on the day. 
  In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 3 per cent to $98,892 and Ethereum rose 7.4 per cent to $3,881 as Trump said he would nominate Paul Atkins to run the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Atkins is seen as a crypto industry-friendly pick.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

