Volumes soar at JK Paper Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
JK Paper Ltd clocked volume of 127.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.45 lakh shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 June 2024.

JK Paper Ltd clocked volume of 127.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.46% to Rs.488.30. Volumes stood at 18.59 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 52.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.1,737.85. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 5.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87555 shares. The stock rose 1.89% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd saw volume of 50.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.24% to Rs.607.20. Volumes stood at 16.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54077 shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.4,723.60. Volumes stood at 22261 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

