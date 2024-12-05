Volumes soar at Maharashtra Seamless Ltd counter

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 90.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 December 2024.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 90.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.40% to Rs.755.00. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd registered volume of 15.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.30% to Rs.1,315.00. Volumes stood at 12.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 416.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.00% to Rs.364.35. Volumes stood at 77.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd clocked volume of 17.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.13% to Rs.433.65. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd witnessed volume of 21.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.50% to Rs.1,242.05. Volumes stood at 7.28 lakh shares in the last session.

