Zen Technologies partners with AVT Simulation

Zen Technologies is making a strategic push into the U.S. defense market. The company has formalized its partnership with Applied Visual Technology Inc. D.B.A AVT Simulation, a premier provider of customized training systems, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked today in Florida. This collaboration is set to revolutionize simulation and training solutions for defense and security forces.

Zen, recognized for its innovation with over 155 patents and 1,000 systems deployed globally, has also showcased its advanced technologies at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, the world's largest event for modelling, simulation, and training.

This strategic alliance integrates Zen's cutting-edge technologies with AVT's expertise in delivering tailored simulation systems. Together, the companies will develop next-generation solutions for defense, emergency response, and commercial applications, addressing the surging demand for immersive, cost-effective training platforms in the U.S.

Zen has presented its latest advancements at I/ITSEC 2024, highlighting solutions like the Tank Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator, Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System (IVTSS), and its AI-powered robotic platforms. The event serves as a pivotal opportunity for Zen to strengthen ties with U.S. defense leaders, explore co-development initiatives, and expand its role in Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

