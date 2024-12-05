Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 11.05 points or 0.15% at 7586.73 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (up 2.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.24%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.06%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.22%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.14%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.92%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.87%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.29 or 0.19% at 56726.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.85 points or 0.1% at 16303.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.9 points or 0.75% at 24650.35.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 652.6 points or 0.81% at 81608.93.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News