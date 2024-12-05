Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 5.01 points or 0.09% at 5826.15 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.94%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.24%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.36%),K.P. Energy Ltd (down 1.14%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.06%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.67%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.47%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.31%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 3.6%), CESC Ltd (up 2.3%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.07%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.29 or 0.19% at 56726.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.85 points or 0.1% at 16303.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.9 points or 0.75% at 24650.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 652.6 points or 0.81% at 81608.93.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

