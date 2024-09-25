Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Pidilite Industries Ltd counter

Sep 25 2024
Pidilite Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 79.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11341 shares

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 September 2024.

Pidilite Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 79.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11341 shares. The stock dropped 0.98% to Rs.3,231.00. Volumes stood at 53535 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd saw volume of 233.75 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 23.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.73% to Rs.37.45. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9778 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1549 shares. The stock rose 0.47% to Rs.6,532.70. Volumes stood at 1229 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 32.59 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.02% to Rs.1,786.45. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.25% to Rs.232.40. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

