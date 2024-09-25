Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Assembly Election

Talks positive, decision soon on seat-sharing: CM Shinde after meeting Shah

The ruling Mahayuti partners -- Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP -- have been holding discussions on seat-sharing for the state polls, which are likely to be held in November

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM
He hinted that winnability will be the criterion for distributing poll tickets | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Though details of the meeting, which took place on Tuesday night, were not known, CM Shinde later said the meet was positive and "everything was going on smoothly."

After the meeting, when reporters asked Shinde at the city airport about seat-sharing, the CM said, "The meeting was positive and a decision will be taken soon. Talks are moving ahead positively with co-ordination."

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Tuesday.

The ruling Mahayuti partners -- Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP -- have been holding discussions on seat-sharing for the state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav, CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis reached a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a meeting on Tuesday night.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working president Praful Patel also reached the venue later and the meeting went on till around 12.30 am on Wednesday.

Shinde and his two deputies later left for the Chikalthana airport at around 12.45 am.

None of the leaders interacted with mediapersons at the hotel.

Last week, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Mahayuti alliance constituents have arrived at a consensus on contesting 70 to 80 per cent of the 288 seats for the assembly elections.

He hinted that winnability will be the criterion for distributing poll tickets.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.


Amit Shah Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections ajit pawar

Sep 25 2024

