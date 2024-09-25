Barometers trade with minor losses; PSU bank shares underpressure

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 34.35 points or 0.04% to 84,877.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.10 points or 0.11% to 25,912.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,645 shares rose and 2,009 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.04% to 6,724.15. The index fell 1.89% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Punjab National Bank (down 2.62%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.94%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.64%), UCO Bank (down 1.34%), Central Bank of India (down 1.06%), Bank of India (down 0.98%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.82%), Canara Bank (down 0.61%), State Bank of India (down 0.61%) and Bank of Baroda (down 0.31%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder added 1.34% after the company commenced the production activity for the first multi purpose cargo vessel for Navi Merchants, Denmark.
PC Jeweller advanced 1.85% after the companys board will consider a stock split on 30 September 2024.
Hariom Pipes rose 1% after the companys board has approved the raising up to Rs 700 crore via equity or other securities.
