Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has allotted 105 senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, fully-paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Northern Arc Emerging Corporates Bond Trust with Northern Arc Emerging Corporates Bond Fund as its scheme, by way of private placement, for an aggregate issue size of Rs 10.50 crore.

