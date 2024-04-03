Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 80.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4388 shares

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 80.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4388 shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.3,740.00. Volumes stood at 1680 shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd clocked volume of 85.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.36% to Rs.68.78. Volumes stood at 5.82 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27903 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.1,417.05. Volumes stood at 8225 shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.189.85. Volumes stood at 6.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97352 shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.329.50. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News