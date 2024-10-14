Unrest amid Durga Puja festivities: 1 dead in UP; police attacked in Howrah

Two major incidents of violence were reported in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal on Sunday, triggered amid Durga Puja celebrations and processions for immersion of idols. One person died in UP’s Bahraich during the violence, while in Howrah, vandalism was reported at some puja pandals.

In UP, the victim died due to a gunfire incident as a clash broke out in Bahraich district between two groups over immersion of the idol of goddess Durga in Mahsi tehsil. The tensions were triggered after the procession passed by near a Muslim area in Maharajganj, news agency PTI reported. A man has been booked while about 25-30 people were taken into custody, the police said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CM Yogi takes note of Bahraich violence

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla noted that the procession later continued normally. Several persons were injured in the violence. In some places, efforts were made to prevent the idol immersion process. The police also said that the main accused in Bahraich shooting is absconding and a search operation has been launched.

On the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those trying to disturb the atmosphere will not be spared. He also said that a police team was sent to the area to ensure that idol immersions were done on time. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan also sought action against the perpetrators.

How did violence unfold in Howrah’s Shyampur?

Meanwhile, unrest was reported in the Shyampur area of Howrah in West Bengal, where unidentified individuals disrupted Durga Puja celebrations, creating disturbances and raising concerns over public safety. The issue was centred around an idol that led to protests from a community, said Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police, Howrah (Rural).

She said that some police officials were also attacked, leading to some arrests. On reports of vandalism in puja pandals, she added that the situation was taken under control. “Starting tomorrow, we will be imposing Section 144 (prevention of public gatherings),” she said.

The Durga Puja celebrations, an important Hindu festival, concluded on Saturday with Dussehra.