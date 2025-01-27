Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
DLF Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 January 2025.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 5565 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 499 shares. The stock lost 3.96% to Rs.9,747.00. Volumes stood at 1057 shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd recorded volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50120 shares. The stock gained 3.04% to Rs.716.15. Volumes stood at 61737 shares in the last session.

IDFC First Bank Ltd notched up volume of 47.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.04 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.34% to Rs.58.32. Volumes stood at 9.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd recorded volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88660 shares. The stock lost 11.53% to Rs.531.90. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd saw volume of 16361 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4754 shares. The stock dropped 5.64% to Rs.1,369.05. Volumes stood at 2227 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

