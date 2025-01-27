NTPC slides as Q3 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 5,063 cr

NTPC slipped 1.68% to Rs 322.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 5,062.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,155.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew 5.2% YoY to Rs 45,052.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 7,587.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 47.78% from Rs 5,134.38 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin improved to 21.63% in Q3 FY25 as against 21.41% reported in Q3 FY24. While net profit margin decreased to 11.47% in December 2024 quarter as compared to 12.16% posted in the same period a year ago.

NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended December 2024 was 91.250 billion units (BU), compared to 89.467 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Coal production (from captive mines) for the quarter ending December 2024 stood at 10.98 million metric tonnes (MMT), marking a 35.72% increase compared to 8.09 MMT in the same period the previous year.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the December quarter was at 65.51 MMT from 60.23 MMT in the quarter ended December 2023. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm improved to 0.24 MMT in the December quarter from 2.15 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilization, of coal-based power plants declined to 75.98% in the third quarter of FY24 from 75.95% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The group's total installed capacity increased to 76,598 megawatts (MW) as on 31 December 2024 from 73,874 MW posted on 31 December 2023.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit increased by 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,711.42 crore in Q3 FY25, while total revenue grew by 4.8% to Rs 41,352.27 crore in Q3 FY25.

Meanwhile, the power generation company has announced that its board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of 25%, which amounts to Rs 2.5 per share, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2024-25. The company has set Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payment.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

