Nifty slides below 22,900; media shares slide for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the morning trade as foreign outflows and mixed earnings dampened sentiment. Concerns over the Union Budget 2025 and Trump's 25% tariff on Colombian goods added to market jitters. The Nifty slipped below the 22,900 mark. Media shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 760.63 points or 0.98% to 75,429.83. The Nifty 50 index fell 237.10 points or 1.03% to 22,855.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.85% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 4.22%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 520 shares rose and 3,233 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.88 billion to $623.983 billion in the week ended January 17, the RBI said on Friday.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.878 billion to $533.133 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $1.063 million to $68.947 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $01 million to $17.782 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $74 million at $4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Result Today:

Coal India (down 1.68%), Tata Steel (down 1.36%), ACC (down 1.16%), Canara Bank (down 0.98%), Union Bank of India (down 2.03%), Adani Total Gas (down 1.54%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 6.91%), Apollo Pipes (down 2.07%), Adani Wilmar (down 3.36%), Bajaj Housing Finance (down 2.80%), Emami (down 3.03%), Federal Bank (down 0.76%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.11%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.17%), Kaynes Technology India (down 5.66%), Mahindra Logistics (down 1.32%), The New India Assurance Company (down 4.81%), Piramal Enterprises (down 6%), Petronet LNG (down 2.54%), RailTel Corporation of India (down 3.57%), Sundram Fasteners (down 2.64%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (down 2.84%), and Wonderla Holidays(down 3.29%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 4.25% to 1,573.50. The index tumbled 6.74% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 6.06%), Tips Music (down 5.24%), Den Networks (down 4.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.13%), Dish TV India (down 4.04%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.79%), Nazara Technologies (down 3.55%), PVR Inox (down 2.22%), Sun TV Network (down 2.21%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.65%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Yes Bank rallied 2.36% after the company reported a 164.52% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 612.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 231.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 14.20% YoY to Rs 9,341.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

ICICI Bank added 1.66% after the companys standalone net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13.03% rise in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

JK Cement rose 0.31%. The companys consolidated net profit slipped 33.2% to Rs 189.62 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 283.81 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations marginally fell 0.2% to Rs 2,930.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,934.83 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

