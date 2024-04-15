Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 192.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.90 lakh shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 192.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.55% to Rs.525.05. Volumes stood at 18.57 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 20.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.405.50. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 14.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.75% to Rs.714.70. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd registered volume of 61975 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14395 shares. The stock rose 1.20% to Rs.5,541.80. Volumes stood at 27884 shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd recorded volume of 589.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 167.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.281.55. Volumes stood at 218.95 lakh shares in the last session.

