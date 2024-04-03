Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 81.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 81.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.237.55. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd recorded volume of 8.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64297 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.904.00. Volumes stood at 45918 shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd recorded volume of 62.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.881.00. Volumes stood at 9.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd clocked volume of 78.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.25% to Rs.2,219.95. Volumes stood at 10.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 47.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.328.55. Volumes stood at 18.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GRSE rises on inking green energy vessel deal with IRS

Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers standalone net profit rises 38.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc gains after reporting decent production in Q4

Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of India and GCC businesses

Popular Vehicles edges higher after CRISIL upgrades ratings 'A/A1'

FMCG shares slide

Auto stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story