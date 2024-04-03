Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 120.01 points or 0.24% at 49417.67 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.59%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.27%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.04%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.84%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 0.48%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.42%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.25%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.25%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.54%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.49%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.35 or 0.27% at 74102.26.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22504.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 558.75 points or 1.24% at 45581.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.79 points or 0.66% at 13813.13.

On BSE,2821 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

