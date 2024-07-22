Volumes spurt at Chemplast Sanmar Ltd counter

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd notched up volume of 14.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chemplast Sanmar Ltd notched up volume of 14.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.52% to Rs.536.65. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 192.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.86% to Rs.623.30. Volumes stood at 31.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 32.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.46 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.11% to Rs.822.90. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.82% to Rs.810.00. Volumes stood at 98778 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 25.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.54% to Rs.1,747.20. Volumes stood at 10.42 lakh shares in the last session.

