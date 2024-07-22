Gravita India surges after PAT climbs 29% YoY in Q1 FY25

Gravita India jumped 7.70% to Rs 1,434 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.28% to Rs 67.33 crore on 29.07% growth in revenue from operations stood to Rs 907.86 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.06 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 22.73% from Rs 61.16 crore in Q1 FY23. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA jumped to Rs 91.24 crore in Q1 FY25, registering growth of 33.12% from Rs 68.54 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 10.05% in Q1 FY25 as against to 9.74% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Yogesh Malhotra, whole time director & CEO, Gravita India, said, Gravita has commenced FY25 on an optimistic note. It is firmly advancing towards its objective of boosting capacity to over 5 Lacs+ MTPA with a capex of Rs 600 crore+ by FY27. Vision 2028 outlines Gravitas strategic focus on expanding into new recycling verticals such as lithium-ion, steel, and paper recycling.

The company aims for a volume and profitability growth of over 25% and 35%, respectively on CAGR basis, ROCE of over 25%, and an increase in value-added products and non-lead business to over 50% and 30%, respectively. Gravita is committed to meeting its short-term, mid-term, and long-term targets outlined in the company's ESG Roadmap by FY27, FY34, and FY50, respectively showing its focus on sustainable growth and creating a positive impact.

Q1FY25 performance shows a great start to FY25. Gravita witnessed remarkable growth in volumes, revenues, EBITDA, and PAT by 29%, 29%, 33%, and 29% respectively. Proportion of Value-added products and availability of domestic scrap continues to increase.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the re-appointment of Rajat Agrawal as managing director for a term of three years with effect from 25 September, 2024. He is a Bachelor of Engineering from MNIT, Jaipur and carry rich experience of over 32 years in establishing and handling manufacturing operations.

Later, the board of directors approved the proposal of voluntary dissolution of the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Gravita Ghana.

Gravita India is manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminium alloys & plastic granules, offers turnkey solutions for recycling industry and consultancy.

