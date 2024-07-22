UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 146.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.32% to Rs 6023.99 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 146.88% to Rs 555.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.32% to Rs 6023.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5223.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

