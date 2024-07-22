Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 11.41 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 900.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.4110.02 14 OPM %18.762.79 -PBDT1.970.27 630 PBT1.870.21 790 NP1.400.14 900

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

