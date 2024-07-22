Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 11.41 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 900.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.4110.0218.762.791.970.271.870.211.400.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp