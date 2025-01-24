Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Cyient Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Cyient Ltd registered volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15907 shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 January 2025.

Cyient Ltd registered volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15907 shares. The stock slipped 18.17% to Rs.1,434.35. Volumes stood at 15878 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15948 shares. The stock rose 10.44% to Rs.200.50. Volumes stood at 12994 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 68960 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14046 shares. The stock dropped 5.28% to Rs.802.50. Volumes stood at 28767 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.13% to Rs.366.30. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd witnessed volume of 17124 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6796 shares. The stock dropped 3.45% to Rs.2,820.00. Volumes stood at 24674 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

