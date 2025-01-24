HFCL secures major BharatNet contract worth Rs 2,167 crore from RVNL

HFCL said that it has successfully secured advance purchase orders (APOs) aggregating to Rs 2,167.65 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

This contract, awarded under the Phase III of BharatNet, involves the supply of optical fiber cables, telecom equipment, and related accessories along with 10 years of annual maintenance, including a one-year warranty period. The project will be executed across the eastern and western telecom circles of Uttar Pradesh.

The project has a three-year timeline for material supply and a ten-year maintenance period. The total contract value includes Rs 1,736.83 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 430.82 crore for operational expenditure.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.50% to Rs 73 crore on a 1.61% decline in revenue to Rs 1094 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 100.40 on the BSE.

