Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49039 shares

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2024.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49039 shares. The stock slipped 8.16% to Rs.2,828.35. Volumes stood at 46226 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 265.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 18.88% to Rs.110.00. Volumes stood at 119.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 23.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.21 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.10% to Rs.285.30. Volumes stood at 6.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92260 shares. The stock increased 1.31% to Rs.1,441.35. Volumes stood at 53561 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 438.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 16.70% to Rs.1,319.40. Volumes stood at 233.98 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

