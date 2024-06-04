Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 723.7 points or 11.03% at 5838.49 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 15.06%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 14.15%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 13.79%),NLC India Ltd (down 12.25%),NTPC Ltd (down 11.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 11.16%), PTC India Ltd (down 10.47%), CESC Ltd (down 10.45%), EMS Ltd (down 9.99%), and SJVN Ltd (down 9.57%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 3.08%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2629.85 or 5.45% at 45602.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 980.65 points or 6.51% at 14076.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1228.7 points or 5.28% at 22035.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4102.07 points or 5.36% at 72366.71.

On BSE,376 shares were trading in green, 3411 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

