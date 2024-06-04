Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 935.77 points or 11.3% at 7348.97 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 15.48%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 15.06%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 14.15%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 13.79%),ABB India Ltd (down 11.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 11.72%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 11.08%), Siemens Ltd (down 10.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 9.46%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 9.31%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2629.85 or 5.45% at 45602.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 980.65 points or 6.51% at 14076.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1228.7 points or 5.28% at 22035.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4102.07 points or 5.36% at 72366.71.

On BSE,376 shares were trading in green, 3411 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

