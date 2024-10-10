Volumes spurt at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7357 shares Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Emami Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7357 shares. The stock rose 0.71% to Rs.4,404.40. Volumes stood at 13039 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 47482 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4090 shares. The stock rose 10.70% to Rs.7,251.00. Volumes stood at 5833 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17431 shares. The stock lost 0.88% to Rs.746.10. Volumes stood at 24721 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33979 shares. The stock rose 4.21% to Rs.446.90. Volumes stood at 16709 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.63% to Rs.184.05. Volumes stood at 91233 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News