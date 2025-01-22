Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37437 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 January 2025.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37437 shares. The stock slipped 8.30% to Rs.583.15. Volumes stood at 11686 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 76840 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9243 shares. The stock dropped 7.98% to Rs.2,110.45. Volumes stood at 12454 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 6.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.959.50. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36303 shares. The stock slipped 9.07% to Rs.316.70. Volumes stood at 96329 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 19436 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4669 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.1,774.65. Volumes stood at 10965 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News