Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM declined 10.75% to Rs 532.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 39.2% YoY to Rs 15.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 294 crore, registering the growth of 21.9% as compared with Rs 359 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin fell 109 bps to 8.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 9.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The orderbook stood at Rs 2,142.9 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 2,294.9 crore as on 31st December 2023 and Rs 1,979 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

