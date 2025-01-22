Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cyient DLM declined 10.75% to Rs 532.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 39.2% YoY to Rs 15.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 294 crore, registering the growth of 21.9% as compared with Rs 359 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin fell 109 bps to 8.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 9.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The orderbook stood at Rs 2,142.9 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 2,294.9 crore as on 31st December 2023 and Rs 1,979 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

JK Tyre secures $100-million sustainability-linked loan from IFC

FMCG shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Time Technoplast inaugurates IBC and plastic drum production facility in Saudi Arabia

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story