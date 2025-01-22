Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.90 points or 0.48% to 76,202.26. The Nifty 50 index added 79.70 points or 0.35% to 23,104.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.29%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,042 shares rose and 2,477 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

HDFC Bank (up 0.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.61%), Coforge (up 0.99%), Elecon Engineering (down 2.02%), Go Digit General Insurance (down 2.95%), Gravita India (down 1.71%), Heritage Foods (down 0.31%), HUDCO (down 3.23%), Laxmi Organic Industries (down 0.39%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (down 0.68%), Persistent Systems (down 5.40%), Pidilite Industries (down 0.21%), Polycab India (down 1.68%), Tata Communications (down 1.42%), Ujaas Energy (down 4.99%) and Zensar Technologies (down 0.55%) will declare their quarterly earnings on 22 January 2025.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.66% to 882.25. The index tumbled 7.17% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 5.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.71%), Macrotech Developers (down 3.79%), Godrej Properties (down 3.26%), Raymond (down 2.97%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.02%), DLF (down 1.79%), Sobha (down 1.75%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.49%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IndiaMART InterMESH slumped 7.12%. The company has reported 48% rise in net profit to Rs 121 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 354 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

RaiTel Corporation of India declined 2.90%. The company said that it has received order from Dy.Cste Construction Ajmer Division, North Western Railway for signaling work.

Dalmia Bharat rose 0.53%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 75.2% to Rs 66 crore as compared with Rs 266 crore Revenue fell 11.7% YoY to Rs 3,181 crore during the quarter.

