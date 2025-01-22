Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.90 points or 0.48% to 76,202.26. The Nifty 50 index added 79.70 points or 0.35% to 23,104.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.29%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,042 shares rose and 2,477 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
HDFC Bank (up 0.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.61%), Coforge (up 0.99%), Elecon Engineering (down 2.02%), Go Digit General Insurance (down 2.95%), Gravita India (down 1.71%), Heritage Foods (down 0.31%), HUDCO (down 3.23%), Laxmi Organic Industries (down 0.39%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (down 0.68%), Persistent Systems (down 5.40%), Pidilite Industries (down 0.21%), Polycab India (down 1.68%), Tata Communications (down 1.42%), Ujaas Energy (down 4.99%) and Zensar Technologies (down 0.55%) will declare their quarterly earnings on 22 January 2025.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.66% to 882.25. The index tumbled 7.17% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Oberoi Realty (down 5.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.71%), Macrotech Developers (down 3.79%), Godrej Properties (down 3.26%), Raymond (down 2.97%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.02%), DLF (down 1.79%), Sobha (down 1.75%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.49%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.17%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndiaMART InterMESH slumped 7.12%. The company has reported 48% rise in net profit to Rs 121 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 354 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.
RaiTel Corporation of India declined 2.90%. The company said that it has received order from Dy.Cste Construction Ajmer Division, North Western Railway for signaling work.
Dalmia Bharat rose 0.53%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 75.2% to Rs 66 crore as compared with Rs 266 crore Revenue fell 11.7% YoY to Rs 3,181 crore during the quarter.
