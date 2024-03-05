Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 71.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 71.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.69% to Rs.129.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5065 shares. The stock slipped 4.25% to Rs.1,369.50. Volumes stood at 2927 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7541 shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.1,396.00. Volumes stood at 14332 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15413 shares. The stock increased 17.03% to Rs.282.25. Volumes stood at 25478 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd witnessed volume of 24078 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3338 shares. The stock increased 7.18% to Rs.2,355.00. Volumes stood at 1977 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance approves equity infusion of Rs 300 cr in Belstar Microfinance

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Piramal Enterprises board to mull fund raising upto Rs 600 cr

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Around 90-fold increase in Retail digital payments in India over 12 years, Says RBI Governor

India Services Sector Continues Stronger Growth In February

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Platinum Industries jumps on debut

Exicom Tele-Systems makes strong debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story