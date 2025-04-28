Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 63.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 April 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 63.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.44% to Rs.621.00. Volumes stood at 8.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 275.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.92% to Rs.622.95. Volumes stood at 97.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 82.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.94% to Rs.765.00. Volumes stood at 20.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd clocked volume of 65.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.94% to Rs.1,761.40. Volumes stood at 22.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 3.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98428 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.816.50. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

