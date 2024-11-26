Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 598.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.53 lakh shares

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 November 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 598.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.93% to Rs.76.60. Volumes stood at 24.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 315.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.81% to Rs.862.00. Volumes stood at 53.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 55.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.312.40. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 40.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.38% to Rs.190.11. Volumes stood at 7.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 4.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.1,378.05. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

