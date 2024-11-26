Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index falling 809.98 points or 1.51% at 52784.52 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.76%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.01%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.88%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cummins India Ltd (down 1.25%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.13%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.09%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.55%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 2.66%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.49%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.15%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.96 or 0.43% at 53820.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.37 points or 0.32% at 15790.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71 points or 0.29% at 24150.9.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 242.18 points or 0.3% at 79867.67.

On BSE,2177 shares were trading in green, 1651 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News